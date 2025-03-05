Introducing Premium Lite: Watch your favorite creators ad-free
Today we'll begin expanding our Premium Lite pilot to users in the US. Premium Lite gives viewers a new, more affordable way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free for $7.99 per month. In the coming weeks, we'll also make Premium Lite available to all users in our current pilot countries - Thailand, Germany, and Australia.
This expansion comes as YouTube Music and Premium reaches over 125 million subscribers, including trials globally. Since launching YouTube Music and Premium, we've focused on giving subscribers a variety of ways to enjoy their favorite content, and Premium Lite is the latest step in that evolution. YouTube Music and Premium, and the expansion of Premium Lite, also continue to create additional revenue opportunities for our creators and partners.
We’ve been testing Premium Lite to make sure we have the right balance of features and benefits for those viewers who want to watch most videos ad-free - whether it’s gaming, comedy, cooking or learning. For users who want ad-free music on YouTube and YouTube Music, plus offline and background play, we recommend the Premium plan.
YouTube offers something for everyone, from scripted dramas to podcasts to gaming live streams, all from your favorite creators. With Premium Lite, users can enjoy their favorite content with fewer interruptions. We’ll continue to expand our Premium Lite pilots to additional countries this year and introduce more ways for our users to get the most from their subscriptions.